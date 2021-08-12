Texas A&M To Start Virtual Parking Permits

College Station, TX- When Texas A&M University parking permits expire on Friday, drivers will not be hanging a new tag on their rearview mirrors.

Instead, their license plates will serve as permits.

Using new license plate recognition technology, Texas A&M Transportation Services can easily confirm license plates students, faculty and staff have linked to their permits. This allows for the elimination of hang tag permits.

“We are excited to provide a new level of convenience and flexibility to our customers with the implementation of virtual permits,” said Peter Lange, associate vice president of Transportation Services. “We have one of the most complex parking systems in the country and we have been adopting and adapting license plate recognition technology for several years. We recognize change is hard and we are working to make sure this rollout is as smooth as possible for our campus community.”

Customers must ensure their plates are updated in their parking accounts. Students may link one plate to their permit and employees may link up to three.