Texas A&M University to receive $440K Special Education Research grant

WASHINGTON – Texas A&M University will receive a federal grant of $439,639 to improve education programs, policies, and practices and outcomes for learners with autism, ID and Complex Communication Needs, as announced by U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

The grant funding comes through the Department of Education as part of the Special Education Research Program, and it is anticipated the grants will be sustained for a total of three years.

“Students with disabilities deserve the best individualized education plans possible,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I hope this funding will provide Texas A&M University with the resources they need to ensure young Texans with disabilities can achieve their goals.”

Source: Office of John Cornyn