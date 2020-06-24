Texas A&M waives ACT and SAT scores for incoming freshman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Texas A&M University will not require submission of ACT or SAT scores for freshman applicants for spring, summer and fall of 2021.

The Office of Admissions says the action needed to be taken due to the recent restrictions on in-person testing opportunities and recent announcements halting plan for virtual testing.

Students may continue to submit standardized scores from their SAT and/or ACT tests for consideration for admission.

Submission of tests scores will not create any unfair advantage or disadvantage for those students who provide them.”

The action was taken in the spirit of supporting students and in being fair and equitable in admissions decisions.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Admissions at admissions@tamu.edu.