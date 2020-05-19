Texas A&M’s Mays Business School ranks among best in the U.S.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School has been named #8 in Money Magazine’s ranking of the Best Colleges for Business.

Regarding Mays Business School, the publication says, “Texas A&M may be one of the biggest schools in the country, but its alumni are a tight-knit group. That’s especially true of Mays Business School, where officials say alumni are happy to help open doors for newer graduates.

“These connections are valuable: the school reports 86 percent of recent graduates are either working or in graduate school. According to Payscale, recent business grads earn about $60,000.”

New York City’s Bernard M. Baruch College is ranked #1, followed by the University of Pennsylvania, University of Notre Dame, Georgetown University and Bentley University to round out the top five. Washington and Lee University is ranked # 6 and Babson College #7.

For its ranking criteria, Money Magazine said it started with its own Best Colleges ranking. To find the country’s best higher education values, the publication weighed more than 19,000 data points, including tuition fees, family borrowing, graduation rates and career earnings.

To focus on business programs, it looked at how many business degrees a college awards each year, both as a raw number and as a share of all the degrees awarded. It also weighed the earnings business-degree holders report to Payscale.com.

The rankings follow several other recent listings in which Texas A&M has fared well.

Texas A&M University is ranked #18 among public universities and #78 overall among more than 950 colleges in the 2020 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings. Texas A&M is also the only public college in Texas to make the Fiske Guide To Colleges in its recent rankings of Best Buys of U.S. colleges.

In addition, Washington Monthly has ranked Texas A&M #10 – the only institution in Texas among the top 60 – in its ranking of universities that contribute most to the public good in areas of social mobility, research and promoting public service. Texas A&M University is also highly rated in the latest U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Graduate School Rankings, with the College of Engineering, Mays Business School, the College of Education & Human Development, the School of Law and others garnering numerous prestigious rankings.

Source: Texas A&M University