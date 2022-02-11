Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks has changed her mind about stopping the presses of The Battalion.

Thursday night, Pres. Banks informed the staff of the student-run newspaper that they would no longer create a physical version.

According to Managing Editor Julia Potts, the team publishes the weekly newspaper every Thursday.

Pres. Banks changed her mind slightly Friday afternoon, allowing students to continue the weekly publication through the end of the semester.

Potts told FOX 44 News she and her team had hoped to continue the 129-year-old tradition of printing the newspaper every week during the Fall and Spring semesters.

Pres. Banks says the plan to move the newspaper 100% online is part of restarting the journalism degree program. She says the newspaper will be returning to a university department in a proposed performing and fine arts center.

“I strongly believe in a robust journalism program, which is why I’m bringing back the degree and look forward to being the number one choice for students wanting a journalism degree,” Banks said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “With the return of the degree and The Battalion returning to a university department — combined with our new facilities and an innovative examination of the future of journalism at A&M — I believe we will elevate the profession and aid in restoring trust in the news media.”