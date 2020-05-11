Texas COVID-19 cases surpass 39,000, with more than 21,000 recovered

Steve Parker, manager at Primo Medical Supplies in San Antonio, wears a surgical facemask in his office on Feb. 17, 2020. Some Central Texas stores are reporting a dip in supply amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend healthy people wear the facemasks. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 39,869 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 1,100 people have died as of 3:25 p.m. Monday.

An estimated 21,713 people have recovered from the virus.

219 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 7,878 cases. Dallas has 5,870.

Tarrant County has 3,695, Travis County has 2,127, and Bexar County has 1,901.

More than 525,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,525 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 3:25 p.m. Monday:

Brazos County — 271

Bell County — 220

Coryell County — 208

McLennan County — 94

Milam County — 20

Hill County — 19

Limestone County — 15

Leon County — 9

Lampasas County — 8

Hamilton County — 7

Falls County — 6

Bosque County — 5

Robertson County — 5

