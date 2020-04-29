Texas COVID-19 cases top 27,000, more than 12,500 Texans have recovered

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 27,054 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas.

The department also says 732 people have died as of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

An estimated 12,507 people have recovered from the virus.

207 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 5,986 cases. Dallas has 3,240.

Tarrant County has 2,088, Bexar County has 1,307, and Travis County has 1,539.

More than 314,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs. There are 1,682 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday:

Brazos County — 188

Bell County — 180

Coryell County — 105

McLennan County — 87

Hill County — 16

Milam County — 14

Limestone County — 12

Hamilton County — 5

Leon County — 5

Bosque County — 4

Falls County — 4

Robertson County — 4

Lampasas County — 3

