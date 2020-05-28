Texas COVID-19 cases top 59,000 with more than 38,000 recovered

Steve Parker, manager at Primo Medical Supplies in San Antonio, wears a surgical facemask in his office on Feb. 17, 2020. Some Central Texas stores are reporting a dip in supply amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend healthy people wear the facemasks. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 59,776 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas. That is an increase of 1,855 in one day, the largest one-day increase since the pandemic started.

The department also says 1,601 people have died as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

An estimated 38,905 people have recovered from the virus.

230 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 11,542 cases. Dallas has 9,385.

Tarrant County has 5,190, Travis County has 3,057, and Bexar County has 2,525.

El Paso County has 2,569 cases.

More than 989,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 3:50 p.m. Thursday:

Brazos County — 455

Bell County — 335

Coryell County — 227

McLennan County — 113

Milam County — 28

Hill County — 24

Limestone County — 23

Leon County — 10

Lampasas County — 8

Hamilton County — 7

Robertson County — 7

Bosque County — 6

Falls County — 6

San Saba County– 1

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.