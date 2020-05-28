LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Texas COVID-19 cases top 59,000 with more than 38,000 recovered

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Steve Parker, manager at Primo Medical Supplies in San Antonio, wears a surgical facemask in his office on Feb. 17, 2020. Some Central Texas stores are reporting a dip in supply amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend healthy people wear the facemasks. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The Department of State Health Services says there are now 59,776 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas. That is an increase of 1,855 in one day, the largest one-day increase since the pandemic started.

The department also says 1,601 people have died as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

An estimated 38,905 people have recovered from the virus.

230 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 11,542 cases. Dallas has 9,385.

Tarrant County has 5,190, Travis County has 3,057, and Bexar County has 2,525.

El Paso County has 2,569 cases.

More than 989,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Texas, the vast majority being done in private labs.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 3:50 p.m. Thursday:

  • Brazos County — 455
  • Bell County — 335
  • Coryell County — 227
  • McLennan County — 113
  • Milam County — 28
  • Hill County — 24
  • Limestone County — 23
  • Leon County — 10
  • Lampasas County — 8
  • Hamilton County — 7
  • Robertson County — 7
  • Bosque County — 6
  • Falls County — 6
  • San Saba County– 1

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44