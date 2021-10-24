Texas DPS investigating after stolen car ends up in a fatal roll over accident

BELL COUNTY, TX- The investigation is still on going after one man died in a roll over accident in a car that was reported stolen.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a major one vehicle rollover at the Coryell / Bell County line on IH-14 shortly before 7 p.m.

According to Texas DPS officers, a 2006 Hyundai Accent sedan operated by Edward Charles Herman, Jr., 28, was driving out of control on I-14 westbound in the left shoulder and was also traveling at an unsafe speed. The Honda crossed the left side of the roadway, traveled up an embankment, and eventually rolled numerous times.

The vehicle was reported stolen to Killeen PD by its owner prior to the reported time of the crash.

Herman was transported to Darnell Hospital on Fort Hood and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 7:27 PM. Crash Investigation is still active.