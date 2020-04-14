Texas DPS seeks leads in 1985 cold case death of Mexia woman

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information and asking for the public’s help in solving the 1985 cold case homicide of Dorothy Estep.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her death if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.

Estep, 32, was last seen by her neighbor on the evening of September 29, 1985 as she was leaving her home in Mexia, located in Limestone County, to pick up her daughter from her ex-husband’s house. The next day, Estep failed to show up for work – where she was a social worker for the state of Texas. After being unable to reach her, a coworker reported her missing.

Later in the day on September 30, 1985, Estep’s vehicle – a yellow Plymouth Sapporo – was found on Highway 84 near the Elk cutoff in neighboring McLennan County. Estep was found dead in the trunk. Texas Rangers and local law enforcement have worked diligently on this investigation – however, all leads have been exhausted, and the Rangers are asking for the public’s help to solve this case.

Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by contacting them at 1-800-346-3242 (Missing Persons Hotline).

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety