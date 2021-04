GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar – the man shot in Grimes County while chasing the Kent Moore Cabinets shooting suspect – was unable to attend his son’s baseball game on Tuesday night, as he is in the hospital recovering.

Fellow DPS troopers stood on the sidelines for him to help cheer on his son.

Tovar is expected to be released from the hospital soon.