Texas DPS trooper shot outside of Mexia

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has been shot outside of Mexia.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX44 that both Texas DPS and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are en route to the scene.

According to DPS, the trooper is currently in an emergency room receiving treatment.

There were two law enforcement helicopters flying near the area of Hwy 84 and Hwy 2705, according to FOX44’s Kendall Green and the website Flightradar24.com.

