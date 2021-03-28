Texas fallen officer foundation offers support to Trooper Chad Walker

WACO, Texas – The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation understands how difficult it is for the Walker family after Trooper Walker had stopped to help a driver in a disabled vehicle on FM 2838, when the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times. The foundation will be assisting the family with financial and emotional help during these difficult times.

“We just try to help the law enforcement and their families, try to comfort them in a real time of need. As you know this kind of trauma will affect them not months but years to come,” says Chaplain Ron Leonard, a volunteer with The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation.

Trooper Chad Walker is being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, where he’s still in critical condition.

“He is a good officer, he has been with the department for a while, he is a strong believer in Christ and that’s what really helped him through it,” says Leonard.

The Texas Fallen Officer foundation helps families of police and other law enforcement killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

“What we do is give directly to the family, we love the GoFundMe pages and everything else going on, but we operate a little bit differently we give directly to the family through what we call the direct initiative,” says Leonard.

The foundation is accepting donations for the Walker family.

“That will help them be able to help them financially with something that they will be able to use in the future and everything like that so we try to get them the money as quick as possible,” says Leonard.

The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation also offers emotional support during these difficult times.

“We try to help officers in the good times so that we will be able to respond to them during the bad times,” says Leonard.

If you’re interested in helping out the Walker family you can donate at their GoFundMe page or to the Limestone County Fair Association.