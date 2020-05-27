Texas Family Reunites With Photos And Letters From The Early 1900s

TEXAS– In the town of Dime Box, more than an hour west of Austin, lies a unique finding, one that Suzanne Vincent and her now ex-husband discovered nearly a decade ago in their barn.

“People were like what do you want that old thing for, I thought it was cool. So I put it aside and put in my car. That was in 2011,” said Vincent.

Since then, Vincent has relocated a number of times, From Dime Box to Houston, then to Georgetown.

With every move, the unopened chest followed, a more than 200 miles combined.

However, over the weekend she became curious to find out what was inside.

“I shook it because it didn’t seem to have anything in like,” she said.

The chest contained photos and videos dating back to the early 1900s. It was letters from a man in Praire Du Sheen, Wisconsin who was writing to his mom back in Weatherford, Texas about being cold, lonely, and desperately wanting to return home.

Vincent says she sat down, read the letters, and instantly became emotional.

“I realized I truly had something that didn’t belong to me,” she added.

To find the family of chest, she searched on facebook to find the answers.

Many chimed in to help providing links and began tagging people who they believed were related to the family.

“Within 6 hours, boom. I had the family,” Vincent said.

The man who was writing the letters was Donald Diamond who later became a business owner in Clerburne, Texas.

On Monday, a day after finding the family on Facebook, Vincent met with them at the Chili’s restaurant in Waco to return the heirlooms.



The family consisted of Donald Diamond’s 3 daughters and great-grandson, Jacob Diamond.

“It makes me feel whole again that our family history is back where it belongs, with us,” says Diamond.

It was still uncertain how the chest got to Vincent’s barn. The family said the Texas Historical Society contacted them as they’re interested in putting some of the letters in museums.