WACO, Texas – The state’s largest general farm organization has established a West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund to assist farmers and ranchers impacted by recent fires.

The Texas Farm Bureau says wildfires have swept across Central and West Texas this month, burning over 86,000 acres. Dry, windy conditions fueled the outbreaks. Some of those fires are still not fully contained.

The Texas Farm Bureau West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund will collect and distribute monetary contributions only.

“Although we don’t know the full extent of the damage caused by the fires, we do know the losses will be staggering,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “Farm Bureau members have always stepped up to help their neighbors in need, and this wildfire relief fund will collect tax-deductible donations to meet the needs in affected areas.”

Fires devoured pastureland and farmland, as well as livestock, homes, barns and equipment. Farmers and ranchers sprang into action – moving cattle, packing up families and building fire breaks. They worked alongside state agencies to try to contain the fires.

Other efforts are ongoing by various organizations to collect donations of hay, feed and fencing supplies for those impacted by the fires.

Credit card donations to the West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund can be made by PayPal on the TFB website at texasfarmbureau.org/wildfire-relief-fund.

Checks may be made out to the Texas Farm Bureau Agriculture Research and Education Foundation and mailed to: West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund, P.O. Box 2689, Waco, Texas 76702-2689. Include “Attention: Chris Daughtery” on donation envelopes.

The charitable donations are tax-deductible.

Farmers and ranchers with unreimbursed agricultural losses are encouraged to apply for assistance. The application form is available on the West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund webpage.

Applications are due May 31.

For more information on the relief fund and the latest update on supplies needed, you can visit the West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund webpage.

To view the Texas A&M Forest Service statewide active fire response map, you can go to www.public.tfswildfires.com.