WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The top leaders from within the Texas fire service have come together in Waco.

The Texas Fire Chiefs Association Annual Conference is being held at the Waco Convention Center this week. This is the signature event of the organization, and is one of the state’s largest gatherings of fire chiefs, fire service leaders, and decision-makers. The theme for 2022 is Building Resilience Through Leadership.

The Conference will be held through April 14, and attracts hundreds of attendees from all regions of the state each year.

For more information, you can view the agenda here.