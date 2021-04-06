Texas Ford Dealers and Central Texas College Partner on “Ford Technicians of Tomorrow Program”

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Edsel B. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor after serving as a board member for 33 years. The automaker also named some other members of the famous family as board nominees. Board nominees will be up for election at Ford’s annual meeting on May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Killeen,Tx- A new program is looking to employ soldiers transitioning to civilian life.

The Texas Ford Dealers, Central Texas College, and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas have partnered in cooperation with the United States Army to provide $212,206.00 worth of training equipment and resources that will help transitioning soldiers and target the occupational growth of automotive technicians in Central Texas. Over the past year, there have been 108 employers competing for this talent with more than 390 job postings this past year. Automotive Technicians can earn as much as $30.95 an hour in Central Texas.

The program is part of the Texas Industry Partnership (TIP) initiative and the grant includes the purchase of the 5 training vehicles and 14 Rotunda Starter Toolkits. The equipment purchased is made possible using a $106,303.00 TIP grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and leveraged matching funds of $106,303.00 from the Texas Ford Dealers.

“The partnership between the Texas Ford Dealers and Central Texas College with the Texas Industry Partnership grant, will benefit the soldiers transitioning out of Fort Hood into civilian life,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas employers continue to lead the way by taking an active role in training for their critical needs and I am proud of this contribution from the Texas Ford Dealers and their commitment to the community and the future of our world-class workforce in Texas.”

“Central Texas College is committed to helping young adults prepare for careers and become skilled workers. It is not just critical to the growth of our region it is critical to the economic health of our communities. Collaboration is key to economic growth, and Central Texas College and the Texas Ford Dealers are demonstrating how pooling resources can positively affect employment readiness,” said Susan Kamas Executive Director of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.