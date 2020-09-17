Texas Game Wardens seeking information for Limestone County game violation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – Texas Game Wardens are seeking information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for dumping two whitetail buck deer off of a creek bridge.

Game wardens in Limestone County say this happened Wednesday on LCR 740 (Running Branch Road), south of Oletha.

Both bucks had the heads cut off and backstraps removed. All other edible meat was allowed to waste.

The carcasses are believed to have been dumped sometime during the night of September 14th and 15th.

If you have any information, you can call Operation Game Thief at 1.800.792.GAME(4263).

Source: Operation Game Thief