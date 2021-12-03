Texas GLO Chief Investment Officer punished for veterans cemetery comments

Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush has taken responsibilities away from his Chief Investment Officer, Rusty Martin.

During the Oct. 28th meeting of the Texas State Veterans Cemetery Committee, Martin called the cemeteries ‘money-losing programs’ while discussing funding.

In response, Commissioner Bush called Marin’s remarks disrespectful and, “insulting to anyone who has put on the uniform to serve our great nation.”

Bush relieved Martin of his duties connected to the Veterans Land Board. David Repp will take over the role of VLB finances until a full-time replacement is named. You can read his full decision below.

Repp is the Senior Deputy Director and Chief Financial Officer of the GLO. He is also a U.S. Army veteran who also completed 100 combat missions from 2005 to 2006 in Iraq.

Dr. John Kelley has been named the new Deputy Director of Cemeteries. Dr. Kelley is a U.S. Army Veteran who retired after 23 years of service, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel, with deployments to Afghanistan and Kosovo.

FOX 44 News has reached out to Rusty Martin for his reaction to Commissioner Bush’s decision. This report will be updated when he responds.