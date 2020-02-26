Texas Higher Education commissioner visits McLennan Community College

WACO, Texas – McLennan County Community College hosted Texas Higher Education Commissioner Harrison Keller on Wednesday afternoon.

Commissioner Keller is focused on improving collaboration among Texas public higher education institutions and the Coordinating Board to better inform students about educational and career opportunities.

MCC also shared with the commissioner the dual-credit pathways they have created for students with Texas Tech University and Tarleton University.

Commisioner Keller told FOX44 he is impressed with some of MCC’s programs, including their nursing track.

“I’m very interested in the kind of partnerships that McLennan Community College has built – especially in healthcare. The nursing pipeline in particular stands out as a place that is important not just for this community, but also across the state,” says Keller.

The commissioner also says he is looking forward to working with MCC on how they can further improve their partnerships in the community.