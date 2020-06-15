Texas is close to 90,000 COVID-19 cases with 59,000 people recovered

Steve Parker, manager at Primo Medical Supplies in San Antonio, wears a surgical facemask in his office on Feb. 17, 2020. Some Central Texas stores are reporting a dip in supply amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak concerns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend healthy people wear the facemasks. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

The Department of State Health Services says there have been 89,108 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas, an increase of 1,254 from Sunday.

The department also says 1,983 people have died as of 4:00 p.m. Monday.

An estimated 59,089 people have recovered from the virus.

Texas has tested 1,499,015 people for infection.

238 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 16,778 cases. Dallas has 14,232.

Tarrant County has 7,334, Travis County has 4,545, and Bexar County has 4,393.

El Paso County has 3,911 cases.

Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 4:00 p.m. Monday:

Brazos County — 803

Bell County — 629

Coryell County — 300

McLennan County — 163

Milam County — 44

Limestone County — 39

Hill County — 36

Falls County — 17

Robertson County — 17

Hamilton County — 11

Leon County — 11

Lampasas County — 9

Bosque County — 7

San Saba County– 2

To take a look at all of the numbers, follow this link.