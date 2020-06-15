Texas is close to 90,000 COVID-19 cases with 59,000 people recovered

The Department of State Health Services says there have been 89,108 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas, an increase of 1,254 from Sunday.
The department also says 1,983 people have died as of 4:00 p.m. Monday.
An estimated 59,089 people have recovered from the virus.
Texas has tested 1,499,015 people for infection.
238 out of 254 Texas counties have cases of COVID-19. Harris County has the most with 16,778 cases. Dallas has 14,232.
Tarrant County has 7,334, Travis County has 4,545, and Bexar County has 4,393.
El Paso County has 3,911 cases.
Here are the numbers of cases in Central Texas counties as of 4:00 p.m. Monday:
- Brazos County — 803
- Bell County — 629
- Coryell County — 300
- McLennan County — 163
- Milam County — 44
- Limestone County — 39
- Hill County — 36
- Falls County — 17
- Robertson County — 17
- Hamilton County — 11
- Leon County — 11
- Lampasas County — 9
- Bosque County — 7
- San Saba County– 2
