Texas Lottery claim centers set to reopen by appointment only

AUSTIN, Texas- The Texas Lottery Commission is preparing to reopen its claim centers on an appointment only basis on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Players who wish to claim a lottery prize at a claim center must request an appointment online at www.txlottery.org/appointment or by calling 800-375-6886.

Prize claimants will be required to provide their full name, phone number and preferred claim center location at which to complete their prize claim process.

Walk-in claims will not be accepted and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

After an appointment request has been submitted, the Texas Lottery will call the claimant to schedule a date and time for processing their claim.

Once an appointment is scheduled, a claimant should prepare to bring proper identification, the winning ticket(s) and a completed claim form(s) to their appointment.

The Texas Lottery strongly encourages all claimants to wear a cloth face covering or non-medical grade face mask during each appointment and to review the information at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/ prior to arriving at their scheduled appointment

As a reminder, prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer and all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million may continue to be claimed via mail.

The claim centers will operate under this method for an undetermined period of time and until further notice.