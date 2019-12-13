Texas Municipal Police Association speaks on Michael Dean shooting

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Municipal Police Association is speaking on the recent officer-involved shooting in Temple, Texas.

Temple Police identified nine-year veteran Officer Carmen DeCruz as the officer involved in the shooting death of Michael Dean on December 2. The shooting shut down traffic at SE H.K. Dodgen Loop and Little River Road.

Executive Director Kevin Lawrence had this to say:

“As a member-driven association, the volunteer board and staff of TMPA wake up every day thinking about our peace officers and their communities. We absolutely understand what a loss of life in a police-civilian interaction means for everyone involved.”

“It is in that spirit that we ask for calm as this incident is thoroughly investigated by the independent Texas Rangers. These outside law enforcement officers are now charged with conducting a fair, impartial investigation of the facts and this process is absolutely necessary for law enforcement and the greater community around Temple to understand what happened between the officer and Michael Dean and to what extent possible, why.”

“It is also important to note that much has been made locally about the autopsy report concluding that the manner of Mr. Dean’s death was “homicide”. This is standard verbiage for any death in which an officer is involved and the deceased did not commit a suicide.”

“In emotionally charged times, there is a demand for fast answers, but investigations take time. We ask everyone to allow the Texas Rangers to do their job and await their findings. The Rangers’ investigation will produce the answers sought by all of those impacted.”

– Texas Municipal Police Association Executive Director Kevin Lawrence