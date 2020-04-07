Texas parks and historic sites to close until further notice

Closings
AUSTIN, Texas- Texas parks and historic sites will now be closed to help with social distancing.

Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Texas Historical Commission (THC) to close all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.

Historic sites and state parks will close to the public starting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and will reopen at the direction of the Governor. 

