Texas politicians express gratitude for the Vice President’s visit to Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas- Congressman Roger Williams and Representative John Carter were both honored to have the Vice President visit Fort Hood.

Congressman Williams released the following statement:

“I’m honored to join Vice President Pence at Fort Hood. ‘The Great Place’ is the gold standard for the U.S. Army, and I’m proud to join the Vice President in thanking our veterans and service members here today for their service. These men and women are some of our nation’s finest and I will always fight on their behalf in Congress.”

Representative Carter released the following statement:

“It was an honor to welcome Vice President Pence to Fort Hood in Texas’ 31st District. This Administration has been a great partner in our fight to improve the lives of Soldiers at the Great Place and Central Texas Veterans. I especially appreciate the focus the Vice President has regarding the transition military men and women face as they move into civilian life. Supporting our Soldiers through this big adjustment and setting them up for success through resources like the Soldier for Life program and the Army’s Credentialing Assistance Program is invaluable. I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Administration to better the lives of those who serve our nation, and I thank Vice President Pence for his time and commitment to Ft. Hood.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump visited Johnson County in Texas’ 25th Congressional District for the grand opening of Louis Vuitton’s newest facility. The facility is projected to bring 1,000 new jobs to the area over the next five years.