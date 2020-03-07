Texas Ranger Day: Reenactors Help open a Window into History Of Texas Rangers

Waco, Texas- It’s Texas Ranger day and the Texas Ranger Hall Of Fame celebrated with a little bit of living history.

The museum hosted reenactors who showcased the history of the Texas Rangers. The Rangers, which were founded in 1835, served as frontier lawmen, protecting settlements from bandits, Indian raids and other threats. Most Rangers were not professional lawmen but, farmers, ranchers and cattlemen, therebye earning the moniker “Citizen Rangers”. The Rangers would eventually become a part of the Texas Department of Public Saftety 100 years later.

Reenactors say that this is a very important event for them to help engage with the community about Texas History.