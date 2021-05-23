Texas Rangers investigating Copperas Cove Police Department officer involved shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copperas Cove, Texas – The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Copperas Cove Police officer.

It happened Saturday around 12:43pm in the 1500 Block of Robertson Avenue.

The department says they received multiple calls from citizens of a shooting incident.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that an off-duty Copperas Cove Police Officer
was involved in the shooting. The officer was not injured during the incident, but a female
driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening gunshot
wounds.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected