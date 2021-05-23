Texas Rangers investigating Copperas Cove Police Department officer involved shooting

Copperas Cove, Texas – The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Copperas Cove Police officer.
It happened Saturday around 12:43pm in the 1500 Block of Robertson Avenue.
The department says they received multiple calls from citizens of a shooting incident.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that an off-duty Copperas Cove Police Officer
was involved in the shooting. The officer was not injured during the incident, but a female
driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening gunshot
wounds.
The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office.