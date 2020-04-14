Texas Rangers investigating overnight officer involved shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas- Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in Killeen.

On April 13, 2020, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Vermont Drive.

The first officer made it to the scene at 11:17 p.m. and came into contact with the suspect at the residence.

During that contact, the officer discharged his firearm and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

The suspect took the officers on a vehicle pursuit and abandoned the vehicle in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street.

Officers found the suspect hiding in a culvert in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street.

The suspect was transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

Killeen Police requested the assistance of the Texas rangers for an independent investigation.

Killeen Police Departments Internal Affairs will conduct an administrative review and the Texas Rangers will lead the primary investigation into the incident.