Texas Rangers to investigate Killeen police involved shooting

Texas Rangers have been asked to assist with the investigation of a shooting that occurred Tuesday night following a traffic stop in Killeen.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened about 10:15 p.m. as a patrol officer made the stop in the area of Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard and Conder Street

She said the preliminary investigation revealed that the officer observed two occupants and suspected narcotics.

She stated the driver repeatedly failed to comply with officer commands to show his hands and the officer requested immediate assistance.

As the situation progressed, the driver appeared to try to exit the vehicle, opening the door into the officer, who pushed the door closed.

As the situation continued to develop, the officer discharged his weapon.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Unit responded to the scene and requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers for an independent investigation.

In accordance with policy, the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative review and the Texas Rangers will lead the primary investigation into this incident.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.