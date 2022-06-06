Austin (FOX 44) — School districts across Texas will soon have access to Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training programs, also known as ALERRT.

Gov. Abbott announced Monday that he is instructing Dr. Pete Blair, the executive director of ALERRT, to provide programs to the district’s school-based law enforcement.

ALERRT is designed to equip first responders with effective strategies to respond to active attack events. The ALERRT training is provided by veteran first responders with proven experience in active attack response and has served over 200,000 first responders across the nation.

Gov. Abbott’s decision comes after reports that members of the Uvalde CISD police force at the scene of the Uvalde school shooting made no attempts to breach the classroom to rescue the children inside from an active shooter for about an hour because it was believed the incident had turned into a barricaded subject call.

19 children and two teachers died in Robb Elementary when a gunman entered the school and barricaded himself in one of the classrooms.

Gov. Abbott has also issued a disaster declaration at the request of Uvalde leaders to speed up all available state and local resources to assist the community.