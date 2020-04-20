Texas State Parks Reopen for Day Use

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – Most Texas State Parks are open and ready for use as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state.

The parks were allowed to reopen on Monday, and visitors couldn’t be happier.

“We’re just getting some exercise in this beautiful world of ours,” says Paul Allred, a park visitor.

Paul and Gina Allred have been visiting Mother Neff State Park for decades.

“We met out here, and we’ve been married for 33, going on 34 years now,” says Paul.

“I grew up here, so it has special memories for me out here,” says Gina.

They were ecstatic when they heard the state parks were allowed to reopen.

“It feels good. Just to get out of the house, period. Feels good. But being out here feels really nice,” says Gina.

The parks are not open without any restrictions, however. All group-use facilities, visitor and nature centers, headquarters, and other enclosed spaces are still closed. Visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings and are asked to keep a six foot distance from others.

“We stay away from anyone we see. We normally have our masks on, but we didn’t bring them today. We didn’t really meet anyone out there that we were close to,” says Gina.

Guests must pre-purchase and print their day-use permits before visiting the parks, as no transactions at state parks are allowed at this time.

To learn more about pre-purchasing permits, you can click here.

