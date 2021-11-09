Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university.

McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up to $1m a year in bonuses. McGuire can spend up to $4.8m on assistant coaches and $1.85m for strength and support staff.

The Red Raiders (5-4) finish their regular season at Baylor on Nov. 27. They have home games against Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma State before then.

Texas Tech fired Matt Wells last month in the middle of the former Utah State coach’s third season. Wells finished 13-17 with the Red Raiders, who were 5-3 when the move was made. They lost 52-21 at fourth-ranked Oklahoma in their only game since, and had their open date last weekend.

The last time the Red Raiders finished with a winning record was 2015, when they were 7-6 in the third of former Tech quarterback Kliff Kingsbury’s six seasons as head coach. Their last bowl game was 2017, when they lost in the Birmingham Bowl to finish 6-7.

McGuire is a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor who led Cedar Hill to three state championships in 14 seasons.

“Joey’s got a great heart, Joey has a real fondness for his players and for the team. I think he’s got the ability to connect with people. And I think his care factor there is very strong,” Aranda said. ‘”He is a guy that brings energy and brings a spark and fire to the times when it’s needed. And so I think Joey is a ball coach.”