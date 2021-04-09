Texas-wide Amber Alert issued for boy from Gonzales

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy from Gonzales. That is roughly an hour east of San Antonio.

Aaron McBeth

Aaron McBeth is 4’10’, weighs 85 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Aaron was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, and a dark blue baseball cap.

DPS believes he may be with Sylvia Garcia. She is 32-years-old, 5’2″, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Sylvia Garcia

If you have seen them or know where they are, please call Gonzales Police at (830)672-8968.