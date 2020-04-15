Texas Workforce Commission expanding to accommodate unemployment

WACO, Texas – With an immense amount of unemployment claims being sent in, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is expanding its operation to help Texans get by during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already with six call centers, the commission is adding two more to meet the demand. Right now, about one-third of the TWC employees work in the unemployment department.

They are also training about 1,000 new workers to join the new call centers.

“Since the week ending in March 14, we have helped over 1.2 million Texans apply for unemployment benefits,” TWC media specialist Cisco Gamez said. “That’s a year and a half in claims in just a month’s time.”

The TWC says people seeking unemployment benefits should be requesting payments every two weeks, even if past payments haven’t arrived yet. The most popular way to file for benefits is online, where 90% of the claims have already been filed.

For more information on how to file for unemployment benefits, visit the TWC’s website.

