Texell Credit Union reports data breach

A credit union with several locations in Central Texas has notified customers of a data security incident that they say may have impacted personal information belonging to certain clients and employees.

In a notice on their website, Texell Credit Union noted that they have notified potentially impacted individuals by letter and has provided resources to assist them.

The statement said that on May 14 Texell discovered suspicious activity involving an employee’s email account.

“In response to this discovery, we immediately changed the password for the employee’s email account and began an investigation to determine what happened and whether information may have been accessed, ” the statement said.

“On May 18, 2020, the investigation confirmed that an unauthorized individual had accessed one employee’s email account but could not confirm whether personal information was accessed. “

“Texell then engaged a data mining firm to conduct an extensive review of the contents of the impacted email account, and on July 7, 2020, we confirmed that the personal information of some of our members was contained in the email account that was accessed by the unauthorized individual.”

Based upon their investigation, the statement said the affected personal information may have included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and account numbers.

Texell then worked to identify contact information for all potentially affected individuals in order to provide them with notice of the incident.

Texell says it is unaware of any evidence that anyone’s information has been misused as a result of this incident.

Texell has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns.

The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time and can be reached at (833) 755-1018.

In addition, out of an abundance of caution, Texell is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services through ID Experts to potentially impacted individuals at no cost.