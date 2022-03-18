CENTRAL TEXAS – Are you smelling smoke in Central Texas? Don’t be alarmed.

According to the Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, the smokey smell in the air is from a large wildfire burning to our northwest in Eastland County – in the Gorman, Eastland and De Leon areas. 38,000 acres have burned, and there is only a small percentage of containment.

The wind is out of the northwest, and is blowing the smoke directly into Central Texas. Those sensitive to the air quality will want to be careful.

Lacy Lakeview FD in sending thoughts and prayers to those near the fire – including firefighters and EMS.

The department also wants to remind the public to call 9-1-1 only if you see a fire.

According to FOX 44’s sister station KTAB, the fire is happening near the small town of Ranger, and has caused hundreds to be evacuated.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says crews are continuing to focus on operations related to life safety and structure protection – as well as the construction of the fireline, when possible.

This fire started on Thursday afternoon. Several buildings were completely devastated – including a three story church and former city buildings.

Aviation could not be used to fight the fire, due to the extremely high winds.

Power is reported out in some areas as a result of fire damage to lines, and Oncor workers have been dispatched to make repairs.