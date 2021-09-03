The Baylor Women’s Basketball team is no longer the Lady Bears

Baylor University announced late Friday afternoon that the Women’s Basketball team will no longer be referred to as the ‘Lady Bears’.

Instead, they will simply go by the nickname ‘Bears’.

The athletic department says it made the name change in an effort to become more consistent.

The team has won three NCAA championships and made numerous appearances in the final four and elite eight rounds of the prestigious tournament.

In April of this year, Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey left the program to take the head coaching job at LSU. Baylor University officially named Nicki Collen as the new Lady Bears Women’s Basketball coach in May.

Most recently, Collen helmed the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream franchise for three seasons. During her first year, the team went 23-11 and she earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors. The Dream went to the WNBA Playoff Semifinals.