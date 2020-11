WACO, Texas - 209 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. 86 of the cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 13,156.

There are 1,369 estimated active cases, and 11,611 estimated cases who have recovered. 87 are hospitalized. Of the 87 hospitalized, 64 cases are McLennan County residents. 13 are on ventilators.