The body of Sergeant for Bell County Sheriff’s Office will receive a law enforcement escort

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles will help escort the body of a Sergeant for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to Bowers Funeral Home Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Sergeant Robert Pettigrew passed away on Monday, April 27th, from natural causes in his Lampasas County home.

Sergeant Pettigrew was 59 years old and started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in March of 1993.

During his tenure at the Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Pettigrew worked as a Correctional Officer, promoted to Deputy, and took over as the D.A.R.E. Officer for some time before promoting to Operations Sergeant.

Pettigrew’s body will be taken from the Centex Mortuary in Temple to the Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you would like to pay your respects to Sgt. Pettigrew, please do so in a safe manner and don’t become a traffic hazard.

On Tuesday, more than a hundred law enforcement units escorted the body of Bell County Deputy John Rhoden, who died while laying down a spike strip to stop a high speed chase.