KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the City of Killeen’s largest celebrations is this weekend!

The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival will be held downtown on April 27 though the 29. This is a free, three-day event providing lots of family-friendly entertainment!

The Festival is open from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from from 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is a celebration of the city’s history, diversity and culture.

The event will feature live entertainment, a step show competition, a poetry showcase, a car show, a kids’ zone with mini carnival rides and more! There will also be nearly 100 arts and crafts, plus food trucks and service-based vendors.

The City says the highlight of the event will be a live performance from hip-hop artist YelloPain at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. A brief schedule of each day’s entertainment and events is below:

Thursday (kick off)

-Opening ceremonies include remarks from Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Fort Hood officials and colors presented by Ellison High School Color Guard

-Radio Personality David “Big Eazy” Johnson (St8 Lounge’n Radio) as emcee

-Performances: Comunidad Nuestras Raices, a folklorico dance group, and the 1st Calvary Division Band.

*Highlight: The Voice finalists / Killeen resident, Jershika Maple.

Friday

-David “Big Eazy” Johnson as emcee

-Performances: Ray Mynarcik (local singer), Melinda Adams (country rock artist) Elijah Zane (Blues Band)

*Highlight: KTX Poetry Showcase featuring Kas Poetess, Jack of Hearts, Courtney Rose and Joe Brundidge

Saturday

-Mr. Redd Daundadawg as emcee

-Car show competition: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

-Step Show competition: 4-6 p.m.

-Cultural Acts: All Day

-Performances: Lara Latin band and African musician Bolton Serunjogi

*Highlight: Yellopain (International Hip Hop artist) at 8:45 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, sunscreen and umbrellas for shade and water, if needed. For more information, you can go here.