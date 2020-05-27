The City of Marlin is starting a new police chief search

The City of Marlin will begin the search for a new police chief on Monday.

Chief Lawrence McCall resigned from the department on May 15th, but attempted to rescind the resignation the next day.

During a meeting on Monday, May 18th, the city council tabled discussion about Chief McCall and allowed him to stay on the job. Later that week, council members voted 7-2 during a specially called meeting to refuse to accept McCall’s request to rescind his resignation.

In the meeting agenda posted Wednesday, the council will discuss naming an interim police chief. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday June 1st.

McCall joined the police department back in December, replacing Chief Nathan Sodek who committed suicide.