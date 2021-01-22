The Copperas Cove community is about to go Fishing in the Park!

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation Department are inviting the public to the annual Fishing in the Park event!

The event will take place Saturday, February 13th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It will be held at the City Park Pond, located at 1206 West Avenue B.

This is a free community event for all ages. Participants should bring their own fishing gear. Bait will be provided – however, participants may bring their own as they wish.

All Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations will apply during this event, including participants 18+ years of age having a fishing license and a five-trout limit per person.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all attendees will be required to recognize and follow social distancing and mask requirements as per Gov. Abbott’s issued Executive Orders.

For more information, you can contact Parks and Recreation at (254) 542-2719.

Source: City of Copperas Cove