The death of Robert Pearson sparks changes to Waco PD procedure

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian is changing the way questionable death investigations are handled after the loss of Robert Pearson.

On Monday, May 3rd, officers went to the Whispering Oaks Apartments to do a welfare check for Mr. Pearson. At the time, the officers were told he had not been seen for several days and that he had died.

The officers did not find any signs of life, but later during the call they realized Pearson was still alive. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest, where he later died.

Chief Victorian says she is disappointed in the initial response to his death. From now on, medical personnel from the Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response(AMR) will respond tgo questionable death investigations.

Fire Chief Gregory Summers and AMR Operations Manager Heather Schmidt helped develop the new protocol, according to Chief Victorian.

Robert Pearson was well known in Waco for his shoe-shining stand that started at the Waco Regional Airport and then moved to Extraco Bank and Magnolia Market.

A beneficial fund has been set up at First National Bank of Central Texas to help pay for Mr. Pearson’s funeral expenses.