The ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

WACO, Tx – For the first time in over 800 years we will be able to see the “Christmas Star” in the sky. The last time it happened was in 1642, when Galileo Galilei was alive.



“Now we call this one the ‘Great’ conjunction because the two objects happen to be the planets Saturn and the planet Jupiter actually come together to the point where we can only see one wondering star. So there’s one star that is viewed right after sunset in the southwest so the two planets are wondering stars we used to call them hundred of years ago come together and it becomes this special conjunction.” says NASA solar system ambassador Ron DiIulio.

At the 2000 Great Conjunction, 20 years ago, Jupiter and Saturn were near the sun in our sky and difficult to observe.

“Conjunctions happen where the two planets like this will get close about every 20 years but usually that’s enough where you can put about 3 moons between them, you know the same size moons. This is so close that you can put the two planets inside of the moon right next to each other five times.” says DiIulio.

NASA solar system ambassador Ron DiIulio has some recommendations for those who are interested in seeing this rare sighting.

“Go outside look wherever you got a low horizon, where you can see the sunset, you want to be able to see the sunset in the southwest and wherever that orange bubble is right after it goes down if you look it will be the first star you see tonight that will actually be Saturn and Jupiter together at the same time.” says DiIulio.

Today is the closest they will be together, slowly moving apart the rest of the week.