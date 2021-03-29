The Groesbeck community share some fond memories they have with Trooper Walker

GROESBECK, Texas – The Groesbeck community come out to show support to the Walker family, they say they’re one big family especially during these difficult times.

“Small towns, small communities big love here everybody knows everybody, everybody’s family,” says close family friend Shawn Perkins.

Today people in Groesbeck wanted to shine the light on how Trooper Walker left a positive impact to the community.

“No matter what he did it was always in a positive attitude even if he wrote you a ticket he always found a good way to thank him for it I guess you would say,” says family friend Brian Hunter.

Hearing the news about Trooper Walker no longer showing brain activity, the community came together to show support to the walker family.

“We got the T-shirts and they designed them all yesterday so we can wear them to the vigil together to show our support as a group,” says Hunter.

Shawn Perkins has been a close friend to the Walker family since Chad Walker’s wife was an infant.

“I didn’t meet Chad until they started dating some years ago and naturally called him nephew and he called me Unc,” said Perkins.

As the news hits heavily on Perkins, he shared his favorite memory he had with Trooper Walker.

“He pulled me over and he walked up to the truck like a bantam rooster and when he saw it was me he said man where’d you get this big’ol thing,” says Perkins.

Perkins says he was not surprised to see all the support the community was giving to the Walker family today.

“You don’t have to be blood to be family just gotta have the love,” says Perkins.