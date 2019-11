The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Patrick Cockum for an Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, a 9-year-old girl accused Cockrum of placing her hand on his groin on September 16th, 2019.

Cockrum is married to Tammy Cockrum, who is the former mayor of Rogers and now serves on the city council.

Deputies arrested him Monday and booked him into the Bell County Jail. He has since bonded out.