The Mid Tex Farm and Ranch Show opens at ‘The Base’

The first major event at the newest facility at the Extraco Event Center got underway Friday morning as the doors opened on the 2021 edition of the Mid Tex Farm and Ranch Show.

The event is hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce with the public invited and no entrance fee.

Visitors to the MidTex Farm, Ranch & Garden Show will have the opportunity to see the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and ag-related services and technologies from MidTex’s more than 45 exhibitors.

Additionally, the Greater Waco Chamber partnered with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service – McLennan County to organize free classes about feral hog management, honeybee management, canning basics, raised bed gardening, and more