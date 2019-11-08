The Red Kettle Campaign is here!

WACO, Texas – It’s a big day for the Salvation Army!

The non-profit kicked off it’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, which is a nearly-130-year-old tradition.

If you don’t carry cash, this is no longer a problem. You now have a new option to make your donation – and it literally takes a push of a button.

When you walk up to a bell ringer and their kettle, you will now see an added feature on the sign. It’s a Google Pay bump or QR code.

Now people can hold their smartphones up to one of those signs and be instantly directed to a website where you can give $5, $10, $25 or any other specific amount of money.

This year, the Salvation Army in McLennan County hopes to raise $175,000.

“We use it to buy food that we feed through our community kitchen every night. We serve meals. We use it to support our homeless shelter programs. We may use it to support some of our character-building programs we do with young people and adults, so it all stays local and it’s used for Salvation Army work in the community for which it’s raised,” says Corps Officer Major Jim Taylor.

The Salvation Army is, of course, always looking for volunteers to ring those kettle bells. People can also do this online. The Register to Ring website makes it easy for you to sign up and choose when and where you want to ring.

The Red Kettle Campaign will go on until December 24 at retail locations across McLennan County.

For more information, check out the Salvation Army Waco’s website.