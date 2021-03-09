U.S. Army Corps of Engineers warning dog owners about Belton Lake

BELTON, Texas – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received reports about dogs dying after swimming around the Morgan Point Area in Belton Lake.

“To the best of our understanding, what was reported to us, a dog, someone was down visiting the lake. The dog was running in the water, and was observed drinking the water, and shortly thereafter become ill and ended up passing away en route to the emergency vet,” says Joshua Brown, the Belton Lake Manager.

USACE personnel visually assessed the water after the incident, saying the water appeared normal – but samples were taken to determine if the water itself is the cause.

“We are sending those to a lab to have them evaluated for anything that is toxic to animals, and we will be getting those results back as soon as we can, and the information out to the public,” says Brown.

In the meantime, officials advise visitors to keep a close eye on their dogs and keep them out of the lake.

“I would advise for individuals, especially in the Morgan’s Point Resort area, to not allow their dogs to go unattended in the water, and not to let them ingest the lake water,” says Brown.

They don’t believe the water is hazardous to people.

“There are always potential hazards when you are swimming and recreating in our lakes, but there is no cause to think that people would be harmed by going in and enjoying a day at the lake right now,” says Brown.