This week, people across the nation and world are remembering SPC Vanessa Guillén. Tomorrow will mark one year since her disappearance and death.

The family says today’s Wednesday Workout is a Virtual 5K called Run for Vanessa Guillén. The family is asking people to run a 5K in her honor, to wear a shirt that represents Vanessa, and to use the hashtag #runforvanessaguillen.

Vanessa was a passionate runner and athlete who loved to run and volunteer at 5Ks anytime she could.